For the fourth time in five years, Oregon suffered a Quadrant 3 home loss — the second straight year falling to a lesser opponent in December — ending nonconference play in brutal fashion.

Will Richardson had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists and N’Faly Dante had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Ducks, who cut a 17-point halftime deficit to two, but couldn’t fully close the gap against a scrappy Utah Valley team that held on for a 77-72 upset Tuesday night, Dec. 20 in front of 5,064 at Matthew Knight Arena

