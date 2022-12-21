For the fourth time in five years, Oregon suffered a Quadrant 3 home loss — the second straight year falling to a lesser opponent in December — ending nonconference play in brutal fashion.
Will Richardson had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists and N’Faly Dante had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Ducks, who cut a 17-point halftime deficit to two, but couldn’t fully close the gap against a scrappy Utah Valley team that held on for a 77-72 upset Tuesday night, Dec. 20 in front of 5,064 at Matthew Knight Arena
The Ducks (7-6) shot just 35.5% from the field and 15.8% from three. It’s the third time Oregon shot under 20% from three-point range this season, already matching last season’s total and tied for the most in a season by UO since 2012-13 (six).
Yet Oregon was able to claw back into the game thanks to a 33-14 advantage rebounding in the second half.
Richardson was 10 of 19 from the field and 6 of 7 at the free throw line while playing with foul trouble and Guerrier had 12 of his 14 points in the second half, going 4 for 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from three after the break, but fouled out.
Dante had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the second half to help Oregon mount a comeback and Guerrier hit a pair of free throws to get Oregon within 68-66 with 1:22 to go but it wouldn’t get any closer.
Kel’el Ware (0 for 7 from the field) had six points and Brennan Rigsby (1 for 8 field goals) and Rivaldo Soares (0 for 6) each had three points and their poor combined shooting performance contributed to Utah Valley building a big lead in the first half and made a comeback for naught.
Trey Woodbury had 24 points, nine rebounds and six rebounds for the Wolverines (9-4), who led 41-24 at the half, closing the first on a 23-6 run.
