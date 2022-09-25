PULLMAN, Wash. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was piling up the yardage, but the No. 15 Ducks were not getting into the end zone in the first half against Washington State.

That all changed with less than seven minutes left in the game, when Oregon scored three late touchdowns to come back for a 44-41 win over the Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 24.

