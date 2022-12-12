SPORTS-ENDYIA-ROGERS-SCORES-34-NO-1-PO.jpg

Oregon guard Endyia Rogers brings the ball up the floor as the No. 20 Ducks face the Northwestern Wildcats in a women’s college basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Nov. 7, 2022. Rogers had a career-high 34 points as the Ducks beat Oregon State 75-67 on Sunday, Dec. 11.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

EUGENE (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 14 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 17 Oregon rally and beat in-state rival Oregon State 75-67 Sunday night, Dec. 11.

Rogers made 10 of 18 from the field, hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and no turnovers. Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points and Grace VanSlooten scored 10 for Oregon (7-1).

