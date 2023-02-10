EUGENE (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 17 points, Will Richardson added 16 and Oregon posted a wire-to-wire 78-60 victory over Southern California on Thursday night, Feb. 9.

Dante sank 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12 Conference). He added five rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Richardson made 4 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers and hit all six of his free throws. Jermaine Couisnard had 13 points and Nate Bittle contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

