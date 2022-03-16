LOGAN, Utah — Oregon weathered a first half shooting barrage from Utah State, then it unleashed one of its own.
De’Vion Harmon scored 16 of his 19 in the first half to keep Oregon in it and Jacob Young scored 13 of his 17 in the second half to close out an 83-72 comeback win for the Ducks over No. 4 seed Utah State in the first round of the men’s National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday night, March 15, before a raucous crowd of 7,023 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Oregon (20-14) shot 50.8% from the field and 42.1% from three, its best outing from the floor since Jan. 29 against Oregon State and best from behind the arc since Jan. 23 against Washington.
“I’ve been fortunate to play in some NIT games,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman, who notched his 300th win at UO while securing a 12th straight 20-win season. “The student section today was really good. It was a great environment. Our guys responded and hit some shots, which we haven’t been doing, we’ve just shot it so poorly. We just finally hit some shots.”
The Ducks advance to face top-seeded Texas A&M (24-12) in the second round this weekend in College Station, Texas.
Utah State built a 32-23 lead with 4:41 to go in the first half thanks to 12 assists on 14 baskets, but failed to create open shots in the second half. The Aggies (18-16) went from 7 of 16 from three-point range in the first half to just 2 for 12 from behind the arc and 10 of 34 (32.4%) overall from the field during the second half.
“We made some scouting report mistakes in the first half not running (Steven Ashworth) off the line,” Altman said. “We knew what he wanted to do. Second half we did a much better job. We gave him that one where we screwed up in transition late there, but other than that our contests on threes were so much better. The first half he got it going; he hit four there and we never ran him off the line one time.”
Oregon held USU leading scorer Justin Bean, who entered averaging 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds with 20 double-doubles, to just nine points on a season-low 18.2% (2 for 11) from the field. It was just the third time this season Bean was held to under 10 points, though he still had 16 rebounds.
“They were a really physical team,” Bean said. “Give them credit. It made us uncomfortable. Obviously, offensively we weren’t great, but defensively was really where they took over. We weren’t filling up the gaps like we had planned. Their athleticism — they were getting downhill on us. They made eight threes, but they had a lot of points in the paint for sure.
“It was just one of those games. You try to make a little run and they come back with a big momentum play or a dunk or an easy layup. It’s hard to overcome those. In the second half, we just didn’t quite get over the hump and they ran away with it.”
Utah State hosted a Pac-12 team for the first time since 2013-14 on a stage fitting of postseason college basketball: a raucous on-campus environment where the game, albeit in a consolation tournament, mattered a great deal to those on the floor and those in the stands, who were overwhelmingly standing.
“We’re grateful to be here,” Quincy Guerrier said. “Obviously we were trying to be in the March Madness, but we’re in the NIT now and we’re going to take full advantage of the opportunity for everyone. It’s on ESPN and it’s a big thing for everyone, especially for the vets to showcase, and we’re going to try to win the NIT.”
Oregon opened with a 10-2 lead, but Ashworth (20 points) hit three straight three-pointers to fuel an 11-0 Utah State run.
A second 11-0 run by the Aggies made it 32-23 with 4:41 to half, but Harmon scored nine of Oregon’s final 10 points of the half to get the Ducks within 37-33 at the break.
Just as it did in the first half, Oregon opened the second half with a 10-2 run, regained and steadily increased the lead and cruised from there.
“It was 65-50 at the (under) 8:00 timeout,” Altman said. “We held them to 13 points in the first 12:00 of the half and that was the game; it was our defense. Offensively we were OK, but defensively ... we made them earn it.”
No longer in foul trouble, Young scored 13 in the second half as Oregon shot 55.9% from the field after halftime compared to just 32.4% by Utah State, which settled for jumpers and couldn’t find anything close to the success it had in the first half moving the ball.
“Just got to bring out the fight that I know I should’ve brought the first half,” Young said he was thinking at halftime. “I know I got in early foul trouble. I had to turn it on for my teammates and my teammates, they were picking me up at halftime like, ‘we need you.’ I got it going and got everybody going, I tried to pick everybody up.”
The Ducks managed to win despite being without starters Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante due to non-COVID-related illnesses. Altman said he hopes Dante, who has flu-like symptoms, can return for the trip to Texas A&M this weekend.
Junior college transfer Rivaldo Soares made his first start at UO and scored a career-high 13 points and Franck Kepnang had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Brandon Horvath had 15 points and Sean Bairstow added 12 for Utah State, whose season comes to a close.
“I got to give credit to those guys, those guys played their tails off,” said Young, who was 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 at the free throw line. “We just brought the final and the extra energy in the second half. We got the final outcome, we pulled away and got the ‘W.’”
