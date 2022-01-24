EUGENE — Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington on Sunday night, Jan. 23.
Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each added 12 points as the Ducks (12-6) moved up to fourth place in the Pac-12 at 5-2. Franck Kepnang and De’Vion Harmon each scored nine points for Oregon.
Terrell Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points to pace the Huskies (9-8, 4-3).
Oregon shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, to take a 48-13 lead at the break.
“We knew that was a good Washington team that had won four of its last five so we had a sense of urgency,” Guerrier said. “We played really well on defense in the first half... Sharing the ball is a major key to be successful against their zone so we were sharing the ball and ready to shoot it.”
Oregon took a 13-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Richardson before Nate Roberts scored for Washington.
The Ducks followed with 11 straight points, including two dunks from Kepnang, to take a 24-6 lead midway through the first half.
After Daejon Davis made two free throws for Washington, Oregon answered with 16 straight points beginning with a 3-pointer from Eric Williams Jr. Richardson added a jumper and a 3-pointer before Guerrier made a 3-pointer to push the Ducks ahead 37-8.
“We were ready to play,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said “I thought in the first half, our defensive activity was really good. We forced a lot of turnovers.”
Oregon finished 32 for 59 from the field, 9 of 18 from behind the arc. The Ducks had 16 assists while forcing Washington into 23 turnovers.
“It was one of those nights,” Altman said. “We had a good first half, 8-for-12 on 3-pointers, so things were clicking for us especially in the first half.”
