Mathew Grabmann gave Oregon by far its best Sunday start of Pac-12 play and arguably the entire season and the Ducks bullpen came through for a series-clinching win over Cal on Sunday, April 23.

Grabmann allowed a run on four hits and a hit batter with three strikeouts over 4.0 innings, his first appearance of the season without allowing a walk. Turner Spoljaric allowed a run on three hits in 2.0 innings and was credited with the win and he combined Austin Anderson, Matt Dallas and Josh Mollerus combined to allow two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a 9-3 win for No. 23 Oregon Sunday afternoon at Evans Diamond.

