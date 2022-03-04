SEATTLE — Washington ended three years of frustration against one of its key rivals and left Oregon betting on a long run at the Pac-12 tournament to keep its NCAA hopes alive.
Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. both scored 25 points, Nate Roberts added a career-high 18 points before fouling out, and Washington beat Oregon 78-67 on Thursday night, March 3, dealing a major blow to Oregon’s hopes of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.
Matthews scored 17 in the second half as the Huskies snapped a six-game losing streak to Oregon.
“I felt like we were a really tough team tonight and made the plays that we had to make,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.
Oregon (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) was already considered a bubble team and most pundits had the Ducks on the outside of the NCAA field. But the loss to the Huskies likely ends those at-large hopes and leaves the Ducks’ chance at another NCAA trip riding on a deep run in the Pac-12 tournament next week in Las Vegas.
“We’re going to have to do something really special here down the stretch to get in the NCAA Tournament,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “So we just got to go swing away. We can't change the past. We've got to worry about the future.”
Meanwhile, the Huskies (15-14, 10-9) picked up one of their more satisfying wins of the season after getting blown out by 28 against Oregon on the road in January. Washington took control with a 19-6 run late in the first half and started the second half scoring 13 of the first 15 points to take a 21-point lead.
The lead eventually ballooned to 23. Washington had not beaten Oregon in Seattle since 2015.
“Adjustments. Realizing we weren’t the same team that played them the first time. Realizing that we are a good team,” Roberts said.
De’Vion Harmon led Oregon with 17 points and Quincy Guerrier added 16 and Jacob Young scored 14. Leading scorer Will Richardson was completely absent from the offense and finished with zero points in 32 minutes. Richardson was averaging 14.4 points per game.
“He’s struggling. I mean, I don’t know what else to say,” Altman said of Richardson. "He’s a very good offensive player, and he got the foul on the first play of the game and just got a little tentative offensively and defensively."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.