Oregon baseball won its fourth straight, topping Gonzaga in a mid-week game.
Tanner Smith and Jacob Walsh each doubled and homered in a 9-5 win for the Ducks on Tuesday, March 22, in Spokane.
Oregon (14-6) took an early lead on an RBI walk by Josh Kasevich and Anthony Hall drove in a run to make it 2-0, but Gonzaga tied it at 2 after the first.
Smith hit a solo home run in the second and had an RBI double in the fourth, Hall hit a sacrifice fly in the third, Colby Shade drove in a run and Walsh hit a two-run single in the fourth as the Ducks built an 8-2 lead.
Gonzaga (14-5) got a run back in the fourth and two more in the seventh to run the gap to 8-5.
Walsh hit a solo home run in the eighth for the game’s final margin.
Jacob Hughes allowed two runs on two hits and four walks over 1.2 innings in a no-decision. Logan Mercado picked up his third win of the season and allowed two hits and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings. Oregon used six other relievers, who combined to allow three runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over the final 6.0 innings.
The Ducks return home to begin a three-game series with USC starting at 4 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.