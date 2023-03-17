Without its top three scorers Oregon turned to less heralded players to win its NIT opener and put forth one of its most impressive and best shooting performances of the season.
Rivaldo Soares (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyrone Williams (12 points, 11 rebounds) each notched their first career double-doubles to lead the No. 1 seed Ducks in a 84-58 win over UC Irvine in the first round of the NIT Wednesday, March 15 at Matthew Knight Arena.
The Ducks were without starting guards Will Richardson and Jermaine Couisnard and center N’Faly Dante, leaving just seven scholarship players available. Yet UO tied a season-high with 12 three-pointers, improving to 6-0 when making at least 11 threes this season, and scored 48 combined points from inside the arc and at the free throw line.
“That was a shocker but guys were really aggressive and we got some down early, kind of freed us up,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “The guys played really hard and out-rebounded them by 12 (56-44). We had 41 defections, which was really good for us; last time we played them we had 13. Big difference.
“I didn’t know how the game would go, but I sure didn’t picture it going this way. ... I’d have been really disappointed if we didn’t play hard, I just didn’t know if we’d play that well and we did play well. We made plays for each other.”
It was a massive turnaround for Soares, who went 0 for 5 from the field in Oregon’s loss to UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament last week and scored in double-figures just once in the past 10 games.
He went 7 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 4 from three, and 5 of 7 at the free throw line in his first 20-point game at UO. The fourth-year junior had 12 20-point games while in junior college.
“It feels great confidence-wise,” Soares said. “Knowing we have some guys out tonight it was next-man-up mentality. I knew there were going to be more opportunities for me and tried to take those opportunities.”
