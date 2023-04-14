Baker City Council member Beverly Calder is concerned about the possibility that the city will impose a new tax on residents and businesses to bridge a projected $1 million shortfall in the general fund.
Calder has also made public statements critical of City Manager Jonathan Cannon, who announced the general fund shortfall during a meeting of the city’s budget board on March 28.
Because one of those statements was a letter to the editor published in the April 4 issue of the Baker City Herald, Calder is no longer mayor.
The city council voted 4-2 on April 11 to remove Calder as mayor. She remains a city councilor.
Councilor Dean Guyer, who made the motion to depose Calder, said councilors need to respect city staff and other councilors. Guyer cited the letter to the editor, saying he viewed it as an “attack” on Cannon.
“Letters to the editor are not appropriate,” Guyer said.
Yet Calder raised similar concerns during the March 28 public meeting, calling a new public safety fee “extremely unpopular.”
“We can’t just tax people,” Calder said during the meeting.
But regardless of the venue — public meeting or letter to the editor — it’s troubling that an elected councilor should face a sanction from her colleagues for advocating on behalf of her constituents and for questioning why Cannon didn’t offer specific suggestions for dealing with the general fund shortfall.
The city pays Cannon about $113,000 per year to oversee all city operations. The budget, obviously, is a vital part of his duties.
The city manager doesn’t set policy, to be sure.
Cannon is responsible for giving councilors information about the city’s financial situation — which he has done — but councilors alone have the authority to decide how the city raises, and spends, money.
Yet Calder’s comments, both in the March 28 meeting and in her letter, were moderate.
The council’s decision to replace Calder as mayor suggests that protecting Cannon from pointed criticism is a higher priority than having a robust discussion about such an obviously important topic as a budget shortfall that could result in a new tax on citizens and layoffs in the police and fire departments — or both.
In her letter, Calder posed legitimate questions that bear directly on this issue. In no reasonable sense could they be described as “attacks” on Cannon.
For instance, she noted that since the city council, at Cannon’s behest, ended the city fire department’s ambulance service last year (a private company, Metro West, now operates ambulances), ostensibly because the city couldn’t afford to continue the service, the fire department, which had its workforce cut from 16.25 full-time equivalents to 10.5, has amassed about $100,00 in overtime costs.
Yet the city had recently improved its collection rate for ambulance billing, from 32.7% in calendar year 2019 to 50.8% in calendar year 2021. In the latter year, the city collected about $1.12 million from ambulance runs. That money goes to the general fund.
Now the city gets no ambulance revenue.
But even though the city is forgoing $1 million or more annually in general fund revenue, it’s not saving as much through cuts in the fire department. The department’s budget for the current fiscal year is $904,000 less than the previous year — and that figure is based on the $60,000 budgeted for overtime, an amount the city has already exceeded.
Calder’s point, and it’s a compelling one, is that had the city continued ambulance service, the general fund shortfall might well be less.
And what’s beyond dispute is that the city would have more professional firefighters available had the council rejected the misguided plan to do away with ambulances. Instead, attrition has left the city needing to replace firefighters, and leading to the increase in overtime costs. Besides being financially imprudent, this can create a more stressful working environment in the department. It’s a depressing cycle — the city cuts the workforce, putting an additional burden on the remaining firefighters and potentially leading to resignations that worsen the situation.
Pointing out such issues, in the context of a proposed new tax on residents, is what Calder and other elected officials ought to be doing.
The city council might well need to impose a public safety fee to balance the budget — the general fund shortfall is a real problem. Councilors on April 11 asked Cannon to draft a proposed budget that sets the monthly fee at $10, but they also discussed exempting residents based on a yet-to-be-decided income threshold.
But until councilors have approved the budget — by state law they must do so before the new fiscal year starts July 1 — they have a duty to the people who elected them to examine every potential solution. Cannon, as city manager, will play a vital role in those discussions. Citizens should expect — indeed, demand — that councilors will be diligent in querying Cannon about all possible options.
That Calder was chastised by four of her colleagues for doing precisely that is not a promising start to this crucial task facing the city council.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.