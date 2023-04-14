Baker City Council member Beverly Calder is concerned about the possibility that the city will impose a new tax on residents and businesses to bridge a projected $1 million shortfall in the general fund.

Calder has also made public statements critical of City Manager Jonathan Cannon, who announced the general fund shortfall during a meeting of the city’s budget board on March 28.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.