In the category of ideas that just won’t die, the lingering proposal to divert water from the Columbia River to California and other Southwestern states continues to outlive its usefulness, seemingly rising out of the ashes like the Phoenix every few years.
The idea — or scheme — first surfaced more than 25 years ago and raised some eyebrows and triggered some laughs.
Divert water from the Columbia River to Southern California? Are you kidding?
Nope, they were not joking. Occasionally — such as in 2015 and again in 2019 — the idea will gain a little steam. Right on the heels of the California idea, another concept to divert water from the Columbia and Snake rivers to beef up Colorado River reservoirs cropped up.
On the surface these ideas just seem to be nonsense. For one, the cost to build some kind of pipeline from Oregon to California or Nevada would dwarf even the most pessimistic estimates. Then there are all the licenses and regulations that would crop up. Then, of course, would be lawsuits by conservation and environmental groups that would stop such an effort in its tracks.
So why does this idea continue to linger?
Because the Southwest — and much of the West — is locked in an epic drought, and while the drought could fade in the future, the water woes created by the climate won’t disappear.
Now, areas of the Southwest and California and the Colorado River Basin are parched. That means big cities and small towns along with farmers and ranchers are all watching their most precious resource — water — evaporate.
While those of us in the Pacific Northwest can shake our heads at the situation and be thankful it isn’t our farm and ranches facing annihilation, the day may very well arrive when the issue of water availability becomes a hot topic in Congress.
At some point elected leaders and others in the Southwest, California and Nevada will face a series of very difficult choices to find water. That’s when the bizarre ideas — like diverting water from the Columbia River — may start to look and sound a lot more palatable than they did a decade before.
That’s why our own federal elected leaders must be vigilant regarding the future. The idea that seems absurd now may not seem that far-out when farmers and ranchers are going out of businesses because of drought and the capacity to serve a major metro area like Phoenix with water vanishes.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald.
