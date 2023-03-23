It would be woefully misguided for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reduce the amount of dairy made available to mothers and children under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
WIC became a permanent program in 1974, providing supplemental food aid to low-income pregnant women, and for young children. According to USDA, the program serves 6.2 million participants monthly and accounts for 43% of all infants.
Unlike the food stamp program, WIC participants are limited to a very specific list of eligible foods.
In November, the USDA proposed changing the rules to reduce the amount of dairy. Currently, WIC provides 85% to 128% of the daily recommended amount of dairy. Under the proposed rules, it would provide 71% to 96% of the recommended amount.
The proposal would reduce the monthly allotment of milk to pregnant and partially breastfeeding women by 6 quarts.
It would also reduce benefits by 8 quarts to fully breastfeeding women, 4 quarts to children 1 year old and 2 quarts to children ages 1 through 4.
That could reduce the amount of milk available by 3 to 31/2 gallons per month for a pregnant or breastfeeding mother of two young children.
Dairy groups, and members of Congress representing dairy states, have asked the USDA to reconsider. They say the new rules would reduce the amount of nutritious food available to needy women and children.
“Reducing WIC benefits for milk and dairy will make life harder for millions of women, new mothers, infants and children at a challenging time of high food costs and rising food insecurity,” said Michael Dykes, president and CEO of International Dairy Foods Association.
“Moreover, USDA’s own proposal flies in the face of the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” he said.
And that’s the interesting point.
USDA says it has proposed reducing the amount of dairy to reflect recommendations by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.
But USDA says adults and children should have the equivalent of three cups of milk a day. By its own account, 90% of Americans don’t get the daily recommended amount of dairy and the nutrients it provides.
And yet, it wants to further reduce the amount available to poor mothers and their children.
Women who receive the aid say they depend on WIC to provide their families with milk. Cutting them off just doesn’t make sense.
USDA should ignore the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, and listen to the mothers.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
