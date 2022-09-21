Oregon’s Measure 110 could be renamed the failure-to-show-up-in-court ballot measure. It wouldn’t be completely fair. Nor is it completely wrong.
1,716 people.
That’s the number of people issued Class E Violations for drug possession under Measure 110 in Oregon and failed to show up in court.
What is the penalty they face? There is no penalty.
It’s a loophole in Measure 110 that has been used 1,716 times since the law went into effect on Feb. 1, 2021, and through the end of August.
Legislators are scheduled to discuss Measure 110 this week.
Measure 110 decriminalized most unlawful possession of controlled substances. Methamphetamine. Heroin. Oxycodone. Cocaine. And others. It doesn’t matter.
The way the ballot measure was sold to voters is that people who have addiction problems need treatment, not jail time.
That’s a compelling argument. But the ballot measure and the bill that implemented it contain no teeth to get people into treatment.
Let’s say police find a person with a small amount of methamphetamine on them. Police can’t arrest the person for that. Police can issue a Class E Violation. Although the person is supposed to get drug screening or drug treatment within 45 days of the citation and provide proof to the court, there’s no real penalty if they don’t.
A person who is charged with a Class E Violation is only punishable by a fine. There can be no jail time, supervision or other criminal penalties. The minimum penalty is a $45 fine. And there is no penalty for failing to appear in court for a Class E Violation.
You would get into more trouble if cited for a rolling stop at a stop sign.
Some 3,081 people have been issued offenses. Of those, 299 had multiple cases with Class E Violations. And 201 violations were issued to people who are not Oregon residents. Most of the violations were issued for possession of methamphetamine, 66%, or heroin, 17%.
It doesn’t matter if Oregon is investing more money in treatment if people aren’t getting treatment.
What do you think the legislators should do about Measure 110? Tell your legislators. Tell the candidates running for office.
