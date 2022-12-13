Tina Kotek has been elected governor of Oregon, having fended off what observers are calling one of the most serious GOP challenges in years to Democrat domination of the office.
Kotek won with a plurality of the electorate, 47% of the vote at this writing. That more Oregonians voted for someone else than for Kotek does not make her election illegitimate. (Abraham Lincoln received less than 40% of the popular vote in 1860.)
It does argue against a governing mandate. But, it offers an opportunity to close the rural-urban divide. Throughout the campaign, Kotek has expressed a desire to reach out to rural Oregon.
“I will work to bridge the divisions in our state,” she said Nov. 10 after declaring victory. “I’ll spend time in communities all over Oregon working to fix problems and partner with Oregonians who want to find solutions.”
In an interview with the Capital Press before the election, she made much the same point.
“As governor, getting out of Salem more often — it’s important. You bring people together by listening. And focusing on issues that I don’t think are very partisan. Every part of this state has a housing problem. That’s not a partisan issue. I honestly think water’s not a partisan issue. We all need water.
“So, focusing on issues that aren’t highly politicized is a good place to start.”
It may be a distinction without a difference, but we have found that it’s the proposed solutions, not the issues themselves, where the disagreements lie.
Water is a good example. True, everyone needs water. But who owns it and how much anyone gets have been the subject of often violent disputes in the West for more than 150 years. The future division of this vital resource hardly promises to be anything but highly politicized.
The battles over environmental regulations, economic development, greenhouse gases, housing, health care, et al promise to be equally difficult.
Nonetheless, as governor she will have to reach out to rural stakeholders.
Kotek will have her work cut out for her. She is not politically popular in rural Oregon, having lost by significant margins in 29 rural counties. Over the years we’ve seen Kotek’s willingness to listen to ag interests, but she can’t be painted as anything other than an urban liberal.
“Is there a more ill-suited person to help rural Oregon than Tina Kotek?” DHM Research pollster John Horvick told our colleagues at Willamette Week. “I don’t know her personally, but she is very much identified with Portland and the Democratic political establishment. It’s going to be hard to walk into Burns and be that person.”
Ill-suited or not, Kotek finds herself that person. She should be given a chance.
One pundit accurately observed that to succeed in closing the divide, Kotek’s policy solutions can’t begin and end in Portland and the Willamette Valley.
Rural Oregonians being heard is one thing, but having their concerns addressed in final policy is critical.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
