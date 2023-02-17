With the recent Chicago Auto Show, talk of electric cars has kicked into high gear. It’s hard to turn on a radio or television and not hear joyful coverage of our grand transition to electric.

But forgotten amid all the happy hype is the fact that electric vehicles are still a small percentage of the whole. Last year, they made up about 5.8% of new light-duty vehicles sold in the U.S. And — let’s be honest here — many of those who did buy electric vehicles were early adopters, enthusiasts and environmentalists. The rest have yet to make up their minds, and that’s in part because the price gap between electric and traditional vehicles is still too big.

Charles J. Murray is a Chicago-area author who writes about the history of technology. His most recent book is “Long Hard Road: The Lithium-Ion Battery and the Electric Car.”

