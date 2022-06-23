Local cinema Eltrym Theaters has been iconic in the city for what is rapidly approaching a century. After the Opera house fire of 1937, the Eltrym theater was built and to this day entertains consistent throngs of people.
The pandemic, of course, held its future on a razor’s edge for some while, forcing owner Terry McQuisten to apply for county and state grants to stay above the high-water mark of the disaster. But McQuisten held her own and is now seeing the industry turn from diving to thriving.
“I’ve always had confidence in the industry, we saw what happened with streaming and it never really hurt us,” said McQuisten, “What people get out of the theater is getting out of the house and getting an experience.”
The lineup this year particularly has been a boon, with Marvel’s universe back on schedule, Jurassic World’s conclusion, Pixar’s return with Lightyear, and even popular arthouse films out of left field such as Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.
“We’ve been having our busiest June since 2004! We were hoping to get to 80% of our sales projections,” she said, “But we’re far over that for the month of June, it’s been really uplifting for everybody.”
“We’ve been so busy with Top Gun, which we knew was going to be big but at the same time got pushed off three or four years.” The Tom Cruise blockbuster has seen a remarkable $900 million dollar box office return, and McQuisten can see the appeal. “Top Gun is kind of different because it’s a throwback, it brought a lot of varied and different people to the same space together, it brought back that escapism.”
On how things have changed since the lockdowns, McQuisten’s trust in the industry held but she had reason to doubt major producers. “What I didn’t have confidence in is what the movie studios would do with their streaming, like Disney+.” The entertainment giant had opted to push major releases through the streaming platform exclusively during the pandemic, and many wondered how permanent the shift would become.
Naturally, McQuisten’s business isn’t immune to the shifting inflation, but thanks to the grant support and influx of moviegoers hasn’t had to drastically change rates so far, “We haven’t changed prices since before the pandemic,” she said, but noted that material supply has changed significantly, “It has me chasing down popcorn bags online, they’re actually pretty difficult to find.”
Her next move might involve lending space for public arts. The showcase displays on the south side of the building particularly she’s hoping to have custom posters installed in, and is also interested in having a mural created on the space by a local artist. The art would likely complement the discreet ‘Movie Mouse’ stenciled on the back face of the building for the last 13 years.
