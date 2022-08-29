US-NEWS-SCI-NASA-MOON-1-OS

Visitors to the Launch Complex 39 Observation Gantry at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, get a good view of Artemis I, NASA's Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft, as it sits at Launch Pad 39-B on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The launch of the unmanned test flight on a moon-orbit mission was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29, but was delayed due to fuel leaks and an engine problem.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel-TNS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to call off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday, Aug. 30 on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday, Sept. 2 at the earliest and could be off until next month.

