The new major created by Eastern Oregon University that focuses on agriculture entrepreneurship is not only a good thing — it is one of those innovative ideas that occasionally comes along with bright prospects for the future.
The four-year program will begin in 2022 and will mix pieces of agriculture science and business and include courses in marketing, finance and human resources along with farming and biology.
The idea is such a good one it is difficult to understand why it wasn’t developed before now. Such a program fits perfectly into the predominant economy — and culture — of Eastern Oregon, and it will also be a solid platform for other like programs in the future.
Driving the move was input from major agriculture businesses in the region — such as J.R. Simplot Co. — that communicated a need for workers with specific skills the program will be able to teach.
In a sense, the new degree is a mix of education and business and is exactly the right program at exactly the right time that will help students across the region who might not otherwise see college as a way forward.
That problem — finding a path for some students who are geared toward agriculture to higher education — isn’t just a local challenge. Across Eastern Oregon hundreds of students each year graduate and don’t choose college because they are don’t see it as a match for their skills or interests.
Yet this program can provide part of the answer.
The program will provide students with a viable path toward higher education, and they will be able to enter the workforce with a specific set of abilities that match our biggest industries.
Agriculture throughout Eastern Oregon is the predominate economic engine. To ensure that engine continues to function at a high rate, we need more younger people who are interested in agriculture.
Another key element to the program is that agriculture has changed. Now, it isn’t enough to have a desire to farm or ranch or to move into an existing family business. Today, our farmers and ranchers need to have a good business background and know their science. This program will help develop those skills in students.
Agriculture, food and fiber account for 9.1% of Oregon’s overall economy, fueling 371,300 jobs. That’s a big footprint in our state and our region.
Eastern Oregon University made a wise choice with this new program, and we are excited to see how it will pan out in the future.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
