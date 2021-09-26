LA GRANDE — No. 11 Eastern Oregon suffered its first loss of the year, losing in brutal fashion to rival College of Idaho. The Yotes limited the Mountaineer’s offensive output throughout the game, winning 24-7 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The College of Idaho totaled 419 yards to just 252 for Eastern Oregon, while putting up 212 rushing yards behind a standout performance from running back Nick Calzaretta. The senior rushed for 122 yards and hauled in 16 receiving yards.
The offensive output for Eastern struggled throughout the game, as quarterback Kai Quinn constantly had to rely on his legs to move the ball. Quinn went 14-for-37 with 180 passing yards, while rushing for 53 yards.
The Yotes set the tone on their first offensive possession, with a steady flow of rushing gains down the field. Yotes quarterback Jack Rice finished the drive with a 39-yard deep ball to Isaiah Veal to put the first points on the board in the first quarter.
The Mountaineers bounced back, driving the ball quickly down field behind several big runs from Quinn. He found the end zone on a 24-yard rush to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, this would go on to be the team’s only score of the game.
Both teams battled out what became mostly a stalemate, with both defenses stepping up for most of the first half. A field goal from Stan Mulderij gave the Yotes a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter, but he finished the day one for three. Eastern went into halftime trailing 10-7.
In the second half, Eastern’s offense stalled for the majority of possessions late in the game. Coming off a fourth down stop by Eastern’s defense with their back on the wall at the Mountaineers’ seven-yard line, Quinn was intercepted on the first play of the ensuing drive. Cade Flint made the interception and ran it back five yards to put the College of Idaho up 17-7 with 2:36 remaining in the third quarter.
Eastern had several offensive possessions in the fourth quarter that stalled out, allowing the Yotes to hold their lead. Rice later completed a five-yard pass to Connor Gagain with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Yotes a commanding 24-7 lead.
The Mountaineers were unable to sustain offensive possessions in order to mount a comeback, falling 24-7. Eastern’s defense held its own, forcing a fumble and a turnover on downs in two separate goal-to-go scenarios. Solo Taylor and Blaine Shaw led the way with 11 tackles each. Despite the resilient effort on defense, the Mountaineers struggled to maintain drives and put points on the board.
Coming into the game ranked No. 11 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll, the Mountaineers experienced a tough blow in today’s game. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 3-1 on the year. Up next, the Mountaineers will look to bounce back on the road against Southern Oregon on Oct. 2.
