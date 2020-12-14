Adult Open Studio Ongoing Class

Come to the Art Center to learn and refine artistic skills of your choice with encouragement and practical experience of artist/instructor Paul Hoelscher. The goal of this class is to offer an ongoing studio opportunity for people interested in any art medium or technique. Come and be around other creative people taking time to be artistic. There are often three or four different media being applied within the same small group, and this creates a supportive and inspiring experience.
