Baker County New Advocate Training (CASA)

Please join interested citizens from Baker, Lake, Malheur and Union counties as we complete the National CASA curriculum converted to ZOOM especially by our program. Classes will be held Tues and Thur evening 5-8 Pacific Time. Contact us now to sign up and get your pre-work assignments.
