Boise Phil: Sounds of Idaho

Ring in the New Year with the Sounds of Idaho. David Alan Earnest's String Trio No. 4 was inspired by paintings of Norman Rockwell, and Jim Cockey's To the Wandering Hero of Distant Lands was inspired by The Odyssey. These two works, commissioned by the Boise Phil's Langroise Trio, are both picturesque and enchanting. This concert will be available for at least 30 days on the Boise Phil Digital Stage, so you can rent and enjoy it anytime, anywhere!
