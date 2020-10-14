Paint your best friend! Join us for a free live-streamed follow-along acrylic painting lesson and interview with Eastern Oregon artist, entrepreneur, and venue co-owner, Brian Vegter. Stream 6:30 PM 10/15 at: https://youtu.be/9_IRY5oLycw What You Need: - Acrylic Paints & Paint Brush - Reference Photo of Your Favorite Dog - Canvas for Painting - Ask questions live - All Ages Streaming URL: https://youtu.be/9_IRY5oLycw Explore Churchill: http://www.churchillbaker.com/about-donate.html Learn more about Travelyr: https://www.travelyr.com/
Brian Vegter X Travelyr | Follow-along Dog Painting & Interview
