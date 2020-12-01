CASA Classic Christmas Tour of (Gingerbread) Homes

These have been created by local friends of CASA of Eastern Oregon and will be displayed in various business windows. This tour can be enjoyed while staying safely outside and observing CDC guidelines for COVID safety. Pick up your Special Gingerbread tour map during December outside the CASA office, 1937 Washington or Crossroads Arts Center 2020 Auburn. There is no charge for this special event suitable for all ages, but a donation to CASA is encouraged and welcomed.
