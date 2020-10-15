Churchill Haunted Basement Studio Tours

Their creativity will haunt you and you'll wish you never came back to school. Tours run every twenty minutes and are for up to SIX PEOPLE MAXIMUM per tour. One ticket is good for up to six people. All six spots are included for the $75 price, basically it's $12.50 a person Individual tickets are sold at $15 at the door when available. Pre-purchased tours have priority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.