Churchill Haunted Studios

Tours run every twenty minutes and are for up to SIX PEOPLE MAXIMUM. One ticket is good for up to six people. All six spots are included for the $75 price, basically it's $12.50 a person 😉 Medical Warning. All attendees are required to wear face coverings or face shields in order to enter. Individuals with Light and Sound Sensitivity, Lung, Heart, Allergies or Other Serious Health Conditions Should Proceed with Extreme Caution. Anyone feeling sick or exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms Should Stay Home. All "Studios" are ventilated and air purifiers are being used throughout the spaces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.