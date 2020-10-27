Thursdays Country Western Dance Instructor: Luke Coomer Date/Time: Thursdays - 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Cost Per Class Session: Members -$10.00 Non-Members $15.00 Ages: 13 and up All participants should come dressed in comfortable workout clothes, and ready to have fun! Closed toed shoes are REQUIRED. Course Description: Country Western is a versatile style of social dance, perfect for weddings, rodeos, fairs, and all other social events. Not only does it provide an excellent, enjoyable form of exercise, it is also a great way to meet new friends and socialize! In this class, we will explore country Swing, Two Step, Cha Cha, Horseshoe and Scottische, as well as a dozen or so line dances. Everyone 13 and up is welcome! No experience or partner necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.