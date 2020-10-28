Enhance Fitness SILVER & FIT

Across the country, a growing number of Y associations offer Enhance®Fitness, an evidence-based group exercise program for older adults that uses simple, easy-to-learn movements that motivate individuals (particularly those with arthritis) to stay active throughout their life. In addition to the physical benefits, research has shown that, among older adults who participate in Enhance®Fitness, health costs were lowered each year by close to $1,000. Each class session includes cardiovascular, strength training, balance and flexibility exercises and the fostering of strong social relationships between participants. Enhance®Fitness is geared toward older adults. Those with a chronic condition, such as arthritis, need not worry; they will never have to do anything that hurts. Participants can use chairs for support, if necessary, and increase the weight they use for strength training at their own pace.
