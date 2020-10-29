ER Dinner & Awards w/music by Andy Ballard

Past Exalted Ruler Evan Crowther will also be handing out awards from the 2019/2020 lodge year since we were not able to have an Installation dinner this year. Dinner will be a build-your-own-pasta bar and the cost is $15 per person, with $5 of each ticket sold going to a lodge charity of the ER’s choosing. After dinner Andy Ballard will be playing our favorite music, so get ready to shake off the cobwebs and come out and support your ER Greg! Due to current regulations, this is a members and spouses only event (no invited guests) and is limited to 100 tickets. Tickets will be available for purchase in the social quarters on Monday, October 12th.
