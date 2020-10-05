Fall Adult Ballet at Noon

Wear clothing suitable for movement and ballet slippers or some protective footwear if you have it. This will be a very basic introduction to Ballet Technique for Adults and teens. We will focus on stretch, strength, simple positions and movements. As the class progresses and if there is interest, we will include adaptations of classical variations. Ballet is excellent for toning and flexibility. Be the ballerina or danseur (male) you always envisioned, without the pain and stress!
