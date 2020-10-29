Family Halloween night

So we have decided to have a Halloween family night! Bring your littles dressed up in their favorite costume or wear a costume even if you don't have littles. We will be handing out goodie bags along with rootbeer floats and pizza specials! We will still follow all CDC guidelines and make it safe for everyone. Spread the word, it will be Halloween but with a twist!
