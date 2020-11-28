First Friday Art Walk

Monthly art walk in downtown historic Baker City. Celebrate the arts on the First Friday of every month in historic downtown Baker City. With numerous participating galleries and local shops showcasing local and regional artists and their work. For more information including a list of participating galleries and featured artists contact the Crossroads Carnegie Art Center or call 541-523-5369
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.