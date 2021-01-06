This meeting will include public hearing on a proposed supplemental budget for BCLD for the current fiscal year. The meeting will be held by video conference in compliance with federal, state, and local guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
FY20-21 Supplemental Budget Hearing and Library Board Virtual Regular Meeting
