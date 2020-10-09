Getting Grounded - Feeling Better

Crossroads Upstairs Studio Course cost: Members $48 Non-members $72 (6 week class) Age Requirements – adults – no skill required Minimum # of students 3 Maximum # of students 5 Wear comfortable clothing suitable for movement. Class Description: This challenging time can create anxiety and physical malaise for many. This is a simple movement class designed to increase fitness and help reduce stress. No fancy moves or gymnastic extremes. Build core strength, increase flexibility, work with breath and energy.
