Great Orange Pumpkin Diesel Locomotive

Return you to the Sumpter Depot for opportunity to tour the Haunted Dredge, local merchants will welcome you in the dredge parking lot 10 feet apart with Trunk or Treat, wear your best costume and MASK and join the fun. Ticketing @ Sumptervalleyrailroad.org Please dress WARM Covid requires windows and doors be open on the train. TRAIN Schedule 2:00pm - 3:30 - 5:00 and 6:30(Final run NO Trunk Or Treat at Dredge) Costume Contest at Sumpter Depot
