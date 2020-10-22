All Trains Depart and Return to Sumpter Depot. Walk the trail to the Haunted Dredge.. Candy, Costume & Mask contest at the Sumpter Depot. Train will run from Sumpter to the River and Back to Sumpter Short Runs. FYI Covid ruling windows and doors MUST be left open so prepare for cool temperatures ... Wear Costumes and make it a memorable
Halloween 2020 Sumpter Valley Railroad & Haunted Dredge
