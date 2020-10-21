Follow the trail to the Haunted Dredge. Halloween Treats at the Sumpter Depot, Costume and Mask contest. The train will run from Sumpter to the river and back to Sumpter Short Run **FYI** Covid requires all windows and doors be left OPEN prepare for Cool Weather
Halloween 2020 Sumpter Valley Railroad & Haunted Dredge
