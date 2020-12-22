Historic Coffee Shop Opening Selling CBD

Opening on January 1st, Grumps Coffee Café located in Hyde House brings a unique taste on coffee shops in the area. Don't miss a taste of this new experience. Grumps offers a rotating selection of hand baked goods, and the chance to upgrade to a CBD latte. Dine on the patio, in house, order at the walk up window, or order for delivery. Bring your friends, family, or dog to historic Hyde Park and give us a taste! Brunch and dinner served all weekend. All products available for delivery through Doordash and GrubHub.
