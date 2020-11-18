Holiday Grief Support - Online Event

The holidays can be a very difficult time for people who have experienced the death of someone they love. Memories of good times and togetherness at the holiday season serve to remind us of our loss. Walla Walla Community Hospice (WWCH) welcomes the community to an afternoon workshop facilitated by the Hospice Bereavement Team, consisting of staff social workers and spiritual support counselors. Participants can expect thoughtful discussion and to learn strategies which may help them through the season. Any residents experiencing grief in Walla Walla, Columbia and NE Umatilla counties are welcome. The workshop will be online using the Zoom platform. We are asking you to RSVP to know how many attendees we need to prepare for and to be able to send you connection info to the Zoom meeting and resources before and after the event. To RSVP, click on Tickets in this event to sign up through Eventbrite. For more information, you may also email info@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561.
