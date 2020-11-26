International Fly Fishing Film Festival

Tickets entitle you to watch IF4 live on the time and date indicated. If something comes up, no probelm! You can log in at any time within 48 hours of the event date and you will have up to 7 days to watch the film festival. Bonus! We will be awarding swag and sponsor offers to viewers at each and every screening. Plus, one lucky attendee will be selected to win the 2020 Grand Prize draw including thousands in the most cutting-edge gear offered by our sponsors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.