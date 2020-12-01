Jacob's Dream 15th Annual Christmas Sale
Buy Now

Sale starts Friday at 8:00am to 4:00pm and starts back up Sat at 8:00am to Noon. If you have Christmas Decor you would like to donate to the sale please bring it to the Lions Hall on Thursday Dec 3rd from 8am to 4pm.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.