Shorin-Ryu Shorinkan Karate If your interest is traditional martial arts, this may be the style for you. With an emphasis on kata that has been handed down from instructor to student, this form of karate is direct from Okinawa, Japan. This style uses both hands and feet evenly for a well-rounded system of self-defense. The program provides conditioning for men, women, and children (over 8) regardless of physical ability. Each student trains and progresses at his/her own pace. This class is an ongoing class for youth ages 8 and up who have completed the Introduction to Karate class AND for adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.