Ladies Night at the Lake

We bring the gear: paddle boards & kayaks are ready and waiting for you at the beach by 4 p.m. You just show up and enjoy some lake time with the girls. Bring beverages and something to throw on the grill. Don't forget your camp chair! Minimum of 7 people registered for event to go. Schedule your group on a special day. Call me at 541-519-8728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.