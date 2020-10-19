Wednesdays Learn to Love Watercolor & Pastels Instructor: Rebecca ?Becky? Mancino Litke, Start date: Wednesday evenings Time: 2 Sessions available 3:00 ? 5:00 pm and 5:00- 7:00 pm Come to one or join both. Each session is considered a separate class. Minimum number of students: 5 Adults and Teens Costs: $16 per session ? Members, $24 Non-members Class Description: I will discuss what elements to put in a painting, what to leave out, how to use photos as a reference, how to position subject matter on painting paper surface for the best visual impact and how to pick the proper size paper for the subject matter depicted. I will discuss outlets for students to sell art, including local business, art in parks, and the internet & of course, local galleries. Also will discuss how to determine which pieces of art they produce have the best appeal to a large audience, therefore worth the investment to reproduce on note cards & prints. Becky has studied under several well known artists and instructors and is an active artist herself. She has been instructing watercolor classes at Crossroads for many years.
