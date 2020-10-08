Native American Featherwork

You will make one or two “Traditional Style Single Wrapped Feathers.” Cost is $75 for the workshop. Up to $8 additional for supplies. If you have embroidery thread; wing and/or tail feathers of non-endangered bird species (e.g., goose, wild turkey, peacock); some deer or cowhide for thong (16” long); Several white and dyed turkey or chicken plumes, fluffs and hackle (between 3” and 6” long); Small 1” circular tab of rabbit or ermine hide/fur; and/or a few “Crow” beads, bring them along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.