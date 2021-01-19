The project team will present information and take questions and comments from the public. The project will consider roadway improvement concepts on 10th Street, Hughes Lane and Cedar Street to increase safety and plan for sustainable economic growth. The plan will consider concept designs that address current and future needs of these important roadways.
Northern Baker Transportation Improvement Plan Open House
