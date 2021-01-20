Online Caregiver Support Group

Join us for our online support group created for family members or caregivers just like you. This group will help get you re-energized by sharing, talking through challenges and building a mutual support system. Get the resources and understanding you’re looking for. Kindly RSVP by calling 541-523-0200 or emailing shobson@seniorlifestyle.com before February 10 and we’ll send you a personal meeting invite and logon instructions.
