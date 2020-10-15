Outside Ballet

This will be a very basic introduction to Ballet Technique for Adults and Teens. We will focus on stretch, strength, simple positions and movements.. Ballet is excellent for toning and flexibility. Be the ballerina or danseur (male) you always envisioned, without the pain and stress! Wear clothing suitable for movement. Tennis shoes are recommended, as we will be dancing on cement. Class will be restricted to combinations at the barre to maintain safe distances. Each student will have a wellness check upon arrival. Mask will be required at that time. While outside, masks will be optional.
