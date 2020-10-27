Photo Journaling for Middle School Students

Minimum number of students 4/Maximum number of students 6 Cost of Class: $48 for 12 hours of instruction – Scholarships are available in which each participant would be responsible for a minimum of 10% of this amount ($4.80) Supplies Needed: Additional $5 supply fee will cover most supplies as well as camera use. Course Description: What do you see and how does it make you feel? What is changing in and around you? What is constant or secure? In this class we will walk about Baker City to explore visual imagery and basic photographic concepts, pair it with journaling – essays, poetry and daily diaries.
